Biggest Romanian airline changes CEO

Blue Air, the biggest Romanian airline by the number of passengers transported, announced that its general manager Gheorghe Racaru will retire from the executive position.

Racaru, 70, has been working in the aviation sector for 48 years, during which he was also general manager of state airline Tarom. He managed Blue Air since the airline was established in 2004 until 2009 and then again from 2014, when the Blue Air brand was acquired by new investors until now.

Racaru’s successor is Marius Puiu, who joined the company 10 years ago as a pilot and is now one of its four shareholders. Puiu has been operational manager of Blue Air since spring.

Blue Air currently operates over 100 routes in Europe, from nine operational bases located in Bucharest, Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Larnaca, Liverpool, Torino and Alghero. The company carried over 5 million passengers last year, 70% more compared to 2017.

