Exhibitors from 25 countries present at Romanian event dedicated to the defense sector

The 2018 edition of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA), an event dedicated to the aeronautical, security and defense sectors, kicked off at Romaero in northern Bucharest on Wednesday, May 16.

Over 270 exhibitors from 25 countries in America, Europe and Asia and military delegations from Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Egypt, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Portugal and Vietnam are present at this year’s edition, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Defense, which is also a participant in the event.

Over 20,000 visitors from 41 countries are expected at BSDA 2018. The first two days of the exhibition are reserved to specialists and business people, and the last day is open to the general public. The event will end on May 18.

(photo source: Mapn.ro; photo by Valentin Ciobîrcă)