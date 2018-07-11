Björk wears spectacular dress created by two Romanians at UK show

Icelandic singer Björk, who is known for her eclectic music style and iconic outfits, chose a spectacular Foraeva dress created by two Romanians for her show last weekend at the Eden Sessions festival in Cornwall, UK.

The dress was created by fashion designer Lana Dumitru and architect Vlad Tenu. They used the folk pattern of a traditional Romanian rug for this dress, which they digitally re-constructed using over 25.000 Swarovski crystals, according to their website. A team of 15 people worked for almost six months to assemble the colorful and complex dress.

Lana Dumitru is a Romanian fashion designer with a PhD in Digital Arts and Fashion. She is the first Romanian designer to officially collaborate with Puma in a custom print jacket coined “T7 Etno Shake Puma by Lana,” and was also included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs top. Her creations were showcased at London Fashion Week, Strasbourg Fashion Week, Kalmar Art Museum and Malmö Design Centre Sweden, Salone del Mobile Milano, the National Village Museum Bucharest, and more.

Vlad Tenu is a Romanian architect currently based in London. His work includes award-wining pieces such as Minimal Complexity – the winner of the TEX-FAB Repeat Competition Houston in 2010 and the AIA Houston Design Award for ‘Divine Detail’ 2012. He has an experience of over ten years in architecture.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Bjork on Facebook; photo by Santiago Felipe)