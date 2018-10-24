Romanian tech group Bitdefender acquires Netherlands-based company RedSocks

Romanian cybersecurity group Bitdefender, which currently protects more than 500 million systems in over 150 countries, announced that it has acquired Netherlands-based behavior and network security analytics company RedSocks Security BV (RedSocks).

The announcement comes about one month after Bitdefender established a direct presence in Australia with the acquisition of assets from its local partner SMS eTech.

The move is part of the Romanian group’s ongoing M&A strategy, the strategic investment expanding the Bitdefender portfolio and addressable market into network security and analytics territory.

RedSocks specializes in automated detection of suspicious network behavior and combating cybercrime. By combining Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Threat Intelligence, RedSocks provides non-intrusive, real-time breach detection solutions and incident response services for its customers.

“At Bitdefender, we’re now able to offer our Bitdefender and new RedSocks customers even stronger protection from sophisticated attacks” said Bitdefender CEO and founder, Florin Talpes.

Bitdefender said in a press release that while the RedSocks portfolio will open more sales opportunities for Bitdefender worldwide, the acquisition of RedSocks would also accelerate the company’s go-to-market traction within Europe. Bitdefender has been active in the Netherlands market for more than 12 years with both consumer and business solutions and has a legal seat there. With the addition of the RedSocks office and its staff, Bitdefender will increase its business in the Netherlands, and gain a new foothold within the Northern European region.

The acquisition, which was assisted by I5 Invest Gmbh, transfers all RedSocks assets, customers and employees to the Bitdefender Group. The current RedSocks office and its network-experienced team will become “Bitdefender Netherlands.”

