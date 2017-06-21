Urban café and bistro Arome has moved at a new address. It can now be found at 25 Luigi Cazzavillan St., in an old villa, with a generous garden.

With the move to the new location, the bistro said it would add a more complex menu, including both the dishes it traditionally offers, but also new, seasonal ones. The menu also includes beverages such as fresh smoothies, sing origin coffee, various teas, craft beer and Romanian wines.

The bistro is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 22:00.