17.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 21, 08:12

photoBucharest bistro moves to new location

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Urban café and bistro Arome has moved at a new address. It can now be found at 25 Luigi Cazzavillan St., in an old villa, with a generous garden.

With the move to the new location, the bistro said it would add a more complex menu, including both the dishes it traditionally offers, but also new, seasonal ones. The menu also includes beverages such as fresh smoothies, sing origin coffee, various teas, craft beer and Romanian wines.

The bistro is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 22:00.

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list