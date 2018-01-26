Birth, marriage certificates may be issued online in Romania

Marriage, divorce, birth and death certificates could be issued online and a project for implementing this is currently in the draft stage, according to Ionut Valeriu Andrei, a state secretary in the Communications Ministry.

“The Government has many e-governing projects in its program. As part of the strategy for Romania’s digital development, we aim to digitize 36 life events,” Andrei said, according to local Agerpres.

“This week, our ministry in partnership with the Interior Ministry, the Development Ministry and the Special Telecommunications Service will submit a project for digitizing the four important life events, namely marriage, divorce, birth and death. We will make these services available to the citizens digitally and online,” he added.

Moreover, the project also aims to digitize all civil status documents issued in Romania in the last 100 years.

The government official also said that the Trade Registry’s Office will implement a project that will digitize all its services, from setting up a company to its removal from the registry, which will also be available online.

