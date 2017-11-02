Bill: Romanians may be able to buy only one used car in two years

The sale of used cars from abroad could be severely limited, according to a draft project initiated by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Only companies will be able to trade imported second-hand cars and individuals will be allowed to buy maximum one used car in two years, according to the bill, reports local Profit.ro.

The MPs who initiated the draft project said that the bill would help remove the non-taxed trade operations of second-hand cars purchased in the EU and resold in Romania. The registrations of used cars have recorded a large increase in Romania in the last years, which has led to an aging fleet well above the European Union average, according to the bill’s authors.

About 340,000 used cars were registered in Romania, in the first eight months of this year, and 71% of them were over ten-year old.

Used car sales rise to record high in Romania

[email protected]