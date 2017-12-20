Bill in Romania: Tax evaders can escape prison if they pay the damage

Tax evaders with prison sentences between 2 and 15 years can escape prison if they pay the damages, according a draft law signed by several MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The bill was initiated by the Social Democratic MP Catalin Radulescu, who had received a suspended prison sentence for economic activities incompatible with the MP office. He said his bill was justified due to the detention conditions, as prisons are too crowded, reports local Profit.ro. The MP also said that Romania has been sentenced by international courts for these conditions.

If the defendant agrees to fully cover the damage in one year, he will get a one-year suspended prison sentence, according to the bill. If he agrees to pay the damage in three years, he will get a three-year suspended prison sentence.

Meanwhile, the PSD-led Government has initiated an emergency ordinance that provides prison sentences of 1 to 6 years for all company owners or administrators who fail to pay their taxes within 30 days of the legal deadline.

