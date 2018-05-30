Big tax evaders may dodge jail in Romania if they pay back damage and some

The Senate adopted on Tuesday, May 29, a draft bill that allows tax evaders to dodge prosecution or criminal convictions if they pay back the damage caused to the state budget plus 50% of that sum, interest and penalties.

A tax dodger will only benefit once from justice clemency according to this law, local Profit.ro reported.

People found guilty of tax evasion crimes in Romania risk sentences of 2 to 15 years in jail, depending on the crime and the damages they cause to the state budget. The bill covers all tax evasion crimes.

The Chamber of Deputies has the final vote on this bill.

