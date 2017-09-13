Belgian-Romanian business association becomes Bilateral Chamber of Commerce

The Belgian-Romanian Business Association BEROBA has changed its status into the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce following its accreditation as member of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce (BLCCA) in July 2017.

“The event takes place nearly four years after the founding of BEROBA and marks the beginning of a new stage in the evolution of the institution and of the commercial relations between Belgium and Romania,” reads a statement from the Embassy of Belgium to Bucharest.

BEROBA has thus joined a list of other similar institutions such as the British Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) and the French Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (CCIFR).

“Belgium has been for many years one of the most important foreign investors in Romania, and since 2013 BEROBA is successfully representing the interests of the Belgian – Romanian business community. We do that by creating business opportunities within our active community of 85 members, having a close contact with the Embassy of Belgium in Romania, but also via our active membership in the Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR),” said BEROBA president Alain Schodts.

BEROBA was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Belgian Embassy in Bucharest and Belgian investors in Romania. Its members are mostly Belgian companies and business people or entities with Belgian interests in Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]