Belgian investor completes office tower in downtown Bucharest

Belgian investor Yves Weerts has completed his EUR 33 million office tower in downtown Bucharest, Unirii View.

“Unirii View represents the first step of our presence in Romania and shows that our group’s and Romania’s potential create and excellent ground for future investments,” stated Yves Weerts, Chairman of Weerts Group.

The project, which has a leasable surface of approximately 17,300 sqm, is over 80% leased to companies such as NTT Data, Spaces, H&M, Pernod Ricard and Red Bull. The first companies that took up office space in the project already started to relocate their headquarters, whilst most others will follow in the immediate period.

Unirii View is located on Corneliu Coposu Boulevard, only five minutes away from Unirii Square. The project rises 73 meters above ground level, with 19 upper floors plus a parking on three underground levels.

Real estate consultant Griffes, founded by Andreea Paun, was responsible for the commercial strategy, including office leasing and marketing. Speedwell Real Estate Development, through Didier Balcaen, handled the entire development project of Unirii View as well of the project management of the building and the construction process was completed by Bog’Art, the biggest Romanian local construction company. Westfourth Architecture, in cooperation with DMA Architecture & Interior Design, provided the architecture vision and design.

