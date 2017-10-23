Bear injures two people in central Romania city

A bear attacked a 39-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in the city of Fagaras, central Romania, on Monday morning. Both suffered injuries but are not in a serious condition.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, October 23, on a street in Fagaras, not far from an apartment building.

Last week, the Fagaras Forest Department submitted documents to the Brasov Environmental Protection Agency and the National Environmental Guard for the removal of a bear that had been seen several times near the dwellings in the area, reports local Agerpres. Moreover, other similar documents had been submitted at the Environmental Protection Agency this month, requesting the removal of five bears seen roaming in Fagaras and Brasov area.

Romania has a very large population of bears. A 2014 wild animal census showed that Romania’s forests are home to 6,000 to 6,300 brown bears. Most of them live in Covasna, Harghita and Brasov counties in center Romania, in the Carpathian forests.

Environment minister Grativela Gavrilescu announced at the end of August this year that she would issue a minister order that would allow the killing of over 140 large carnivores, as the bears have become a real threat to the population.

Irina Marica, [email protected]