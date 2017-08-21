Romania may set up “beach police”

Those who go out to swim in the sea despite the lifeguards’ warnings could be sanctioned by a so-called “beach police” in Romania.

The medical staff at the first aid points installed on the Romanian seaside beaches intervened in more than 900 cases this season, said Raed Arafat, state secretary within the Ministry of Interior (MAI). Moreover, 26 people have drowned so far, mainly because they ignored the red flags hoisted by the lifeguards, which signaled that the sea was agitated.

In this context, a “beach police” could be set up in Romania, which would be in charge of sanctioning those who enter the water without taking into account the lifeguards’ warnings. Arafat said that there are talks within the ministry on setting up such a police unit, reports local Digi24.

“When the lifeguard tells you not to enter the water and you do it anyway, it’s your responsibility. Now, implementing sanctions is a matter that is being analyzed,” Raed Arafat said.

Some of the beachgoers in Romania don’t take into account the red flags the lifeguards hoist on the beaches, which forbid swimming because of big waves and strong currents. Thus, in some cases, they end up needing the help of the lifeguards or other people to get back to the beach.

Last week, people on a beach in Romania’s Eforie Nord seaside resort formed a human chain to save two sisters from drowning. The two girls couldn’t get back to the beach because of the big waves.

Irina Marica, [email protected]