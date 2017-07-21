BCR: Romania has oldest housing stock in the EU

Romania has the oldest housing stock in the EU, and there are apartment blocks that haven’t seen any repairs in the last 20-30 years, said Lucian Anghel, president of the housing bank BCR Banca pentru Locuinte, reports local News.ro.

“Most of the apartment blocks need urgent repairs,” he added.

According to a recent survey carried out by IRSOP, 84% of the respondents mentioned at least one problem with their home, and 91% bought at least one repair product. The biggest housing problems occur in poor households, with incomes below RON 3,000 (EUR 657) per household, according to the study.

The two local housing banks active in Romania are BCR Banca pentru Locuinţe and Raiffeisen Banca pentru Locuinte.

