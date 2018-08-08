Biggest lender in Romania launches financial education campaign

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the biggest lender in Romania by assets, will launch a financial education campaign for the public.

About 1,000 of the bank’s employees will act as teachers in 100 BCR units throughout the country, BCR announced.

The financial education classes will take place every Thursday after closing hour, until October 18. Such a class takes about 90 minutes and is designed for about 20 adult trainees. The bank provides all the necessary materials.

“Starting this week, BCR talks about education for financial independence on all channels through which it usually communicates about its products and banking services, from TV commercials to the display cases of each unit, because this has become part of the bank’s current offer,” said BCR CEO Sergiu Manea.

Romania is last in Europe on financial education, according to a recent World Bank study.

