BCR signs EUR 1.5 mln deal with Romanian Olympic Committee

Romania’s Olympic Committee (COSR) and BCR, the biggest local lender, signed yesterday a three-year partnership for supporting sports performance.

BCR will invest over EUR 0.5 million each year in this partnership both via direct payments to COSR and common development projects.

The Olympic Committee prepares Romania’s participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The project is called Samurai 2020 and aims to offer special assistance to Romanian athletes who stand a chance of winning medals at the next Olympics.

