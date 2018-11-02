Romanian lender pulls biggest financial education lesson record

Romanian lender BCR managed to set a world record for the biggest financial education lesson.

A total of 13,230 people in 25 cities in Romania participated in this lesson, on October 31, when the International Savings Day was celebrated. The record was certified on November 1 by Guinness World Records representatives.

BCR launched in August this year a financial education campaign for the public, involving about 1,000 of its employees who acted as teachers in BCR units throughout the country.

International studies show Romania on last place in Europe on financial education. A quarter of Romanians don’t save at all and only 17% make saving money a priority, while the rest only save what they have left at the end of the month or year, according to a study by Austrian Erste Group, BCR’s owner.

[email protected]

(photo source: BCR)