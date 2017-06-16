Romanian insurer BCR Asigurari de Viata appoints expat general manager

Sorin Mititelu, the general manager of the local life insurance firm BCR Asigurari de Viata, will leave the office at the end of this month, reports local Profit.ro.

Austrian-born Erwin Hammerbacher, who is currently a member in the company’s Board of Directors, will replace him.

Mititelu took over the management of BCR Asigurari de Viata on January 1, 2014, replacing Florina Vizinteanu.

BCR Asigurari de Viata is the second largest company in the life insurance sector, after NN Asigurari de Viata. The firm wrote gross premiums of about EUR 54.2 million last year, down from EUR 57.2 million in 2015.

