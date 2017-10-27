Romania’s largest lender appoints new CFO

Local lender BCR, the largest bank in Romania based on the assets, has appointed Elke Meier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Meier will replace Adriana Jankovicova, whose mandate finishes at the end of this year.

Meier has worked within the Erste group, which owns BCR, for 16 years. She was previously Chief Financial Officer at Erste Group IT International.

Elke Meier has experience in accounting and taxes, planning and controlling, real estate management, IT restructuring and strategic project management.

BCR returned to profit in 2015, when it recorded a profit of RON 919 million (EUR 200 million). The bank saw a record loss of RON 2.8 billion (EUR 609 million) in 2014 caused by the high percentage of non-performing loans.

BCR recorded a net profit of RON 1 billion (EUR 217.5 million) last year. Its net profit amounted to RON 302 million (EUR 65.5 million) in the first six months of this year.

