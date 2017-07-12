Bayer Romania appoints new Pharmaceutical division head

Gerhard Waltl took over as the new head of Bayer Romania’s Pharmaceutical division in mid-June this year, following his appointment as Country Commercial Lead.

Gerhard Waltl replaced Panagiotis Alekos, who is now fulfilling a similar role in the Czech and Slovakian markets, the company announced.

“It is with great pride that I join the Pharmaceutical division team in Romania, as this is not only the field I have a deep expertise in, but one that is very close to Bayer’s promise of using science to create a better life. Innovation is the beating heart of our company,” said Waltl.

A graduate of the Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich, Gerhard Waltl has over three decades of experience in the pharmaceuticals field at an international level. He holds expertise in marketing and management for global projects, completed by an economic university degree.

He joined Bayer in 1983, holding various positions within the company. Most recently, he took over tasks in the fields of compliance, data privacy and optimizing the organisational set-up of regional business representation.

Irina Marica, [email protected]