Banca Transilvania sells operational leasing business to local player

Banca Transilvania, one of the biggest financial groups in Romania, has sold its operational leasing division BT Operational Leasing to local operational leasing and rent-a-car group company Autonom.

Banca Transilvania thus exited a secondary niche for its core business. The value of this deal was not disclosed.

Following this transaction, Autonom will reach 500 employees, 5,000 corporate clients and a managed fleet of over 8,000 vehicles.

BT Operational Leasing manages a fleet of over 3,000 cars and had a turnover of over EUR 15 million in 2017. Autonom, one of the biggest players on the car rental market, founded by local entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Stefan, has 45 units in 35 cities in Romania, Hungary and Serbia. The company reached a turnover of EUR 27 million in 2017.

