Banca Transilvania: Romania’s real estate market has reached maturity

by Romania Insider
The Romanian real estate market has entered the maturity phase, reflected in recent price developments, according to economists from the local lender Banca Transilvania (BT).

This could lead to adjustments in the coming quarters as funding costs increase.

The residential building permits grew by 20% in July year-on-year, recording the best evolution since August 2015, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). The evolution shows that the positive climate in the residential constructions sector could continue in the short term, according to BT analysts.

The number of residential building permits rose due to the growth in the population’s income, the economic acceleration in the Eurozone and the migration of the active population, with a positive impact on the evolution of remittances, as well as the investment opportunities offered by the real estate market.

