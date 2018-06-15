Romanian Health Ministry wants to ban the sale of energy drinks to minors

Retailers in Romania won’t be allowed to sell energy drinks to children and young people under 18, according to a draft regulation published by the Health Ministry.

Those who break this rule risk fines between RON 5,000 and RON 25,000, according to local Capital.ro.

The regulation also bans the sale of energy drinks via vending machines, in hospitals and around schools, except for universities.

The draft regulation needs to be adopted by the Government and will enter into force 30 days after it will be published in the Official Gazette.

