Spa complex in Transylvania becomes more popular among tourists

The Baila Figa spa complex near the city of Beclean, in Bistrita-Nasaud county, has become more popular among tourists, who are attracted by its salty water and mud believed to have therapeutic properties.

More than 170,000 tourists went to Baile Figa in the summer of 2017, according to Mediafax.

The spa complex is located in the famous Transylvania region. Besides the five swimming pools with normal and salty water, Baile Figa also features a lazy river, an Aquapark with slides of different sizes, and tennis and football fields.

The local authorities plan to expand the complex next year. They managed to access European funds for setting up a green area, building bicycle tracks, and installing a new, large-scale slide.

Baile Figa spa complex was inaugurated in 2010. Since then, it managed to attract nearly 1.2 million tourists.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Bailefiga.com)