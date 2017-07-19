Avon Romania GM takes over Philippines operations

Razvan Diratian, the Romanian manager who has led the Avon business in Romania and the Republic of Moldova for eight years, took over as general manager for Avon Philippines.

“It is a natural evolution, as under Razvan’s leadership, the company registered 18 consecutive growth quarters, and in 2016 the company entered the top 15 Avon markets, registering the highest business growth, of over 10%,” the company’s representatives said, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

Diratian joined the Avon team in 1999 as sales analyst. In 2003, he took over the leadership of the sales support department. At 33, he became one of the youngest managers in the local business, taking over the helm of Avon Romania.

Since 2009 he has also taken over the Moldovan market, becoming general manager of Avon Romania and Moldova.

(photo source: Razvan Diratian on Linkedin)