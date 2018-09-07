Canadian real estate broker poaches from competition for Bucharest office

Avison Young, the biggest independent real estate broker in Canada, has recruited Frenchman Louis Juhel, a former head of office agency at BNP Paribas, who will join the firm’s Bucharest office.

Juhel has eight years of experience in real estate, six of which in Romania, and has been involved in big office leasing deals for companies such as Orange, BNP Paribas, Lagardere, Cegedim and Bertrand. In 2017, he coordinated IBM’s move to The Bridge office project, one of the biggest office leasing transactions of the year.

Louis Juhel has a master diploma in International Real Estate from Oxford and a Bachelor’s degree in real estate management from the Ecole Supérieure des Professions Immobilières in Paris.

Avison Young opened its office in Romania in May 2017. The office is managed by David Canta, a former office broker at CBRE.

(photo source: LinkedIn/ Louis-Maxime Juhel)