Veteran real estate broker joins Avison Young office in Bucharest

American Christopher Shonn, one of the most experienced commercial real estate brokers in Romania, has joined Avison Young Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian real estate consultancy firm Avison Young.

Shonn joined the firm’s Bucharest office as a Senior Advisor, focusing on new-business strategy and account management for the office’s growing capital markets business. He will also work on the development of other new business lines for the firm.

“We are thrilled to land Christopher, who is one of the most experienced international real estate professionals in Romania, on our team,” said Avison Young Managing Partner Dan Canta. “We’re fortunate to have this high-level, experienced leader bring his skill set to Avison Young and our clients. Furthermore, he’ll be an incredible mentor to our young professionals.”

A 23-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry in Central & Eastern Europe, Christopher Shonn has worked as a real estate consultant, asset manager, developer and corporate real estate manager in Romania since 1996. He came to Romania in August 1996 to set up the local office of real estate consultancy firm Colliers International, which he managed for almost three years. Over the years, he was also managing director of Argo Capital Management, and managing director of BCR’s real estate management division.

Shonn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and international economics from Rider University in New Jersey USA.

