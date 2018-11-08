Average net wage in Romania in September, 13% higher than last year

The average net wage in Romania reached RON 2,688 (EUR 577) in September, up by 0.7% compared to August and by 13.1% compared to September 2017, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The highest net wage was in the oil and gas extraction sector, namely 6.465 (EUR 1,387) while the lowest was in hotels and restaurants – RON 1,567 (EUR 336).

Employees in the oil and gas extraction sector saw the highest increase in their net wage in September compared to August, namely 21%, as they received bonuses for the Oilmen’s Day.

Minimum wage to increase in two stages in Romania

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)