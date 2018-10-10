11.5 °C
Average net wage in Romania, up 12.9% year-on-year in August

by Romania Insider
The average net wage in Romania was RON 2,669 (EUR 575) in August 2018, down by 1.4% compared to July, but up 12.9% compared to August 2017, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In real terms, the average net wage only increased by 7.5% compared to August 2017, as 5.4 percentage points of the nominal growth were canceled by inflation.

The highest average net salary was again in the IT services sector, namely RON 6,319 (EUR 1,360), while the lowest was in the hotel and restaurant sector – RON 1,556 (335).

