French Avenir Telecom launches Energizer smartphones in Romania

French group Avenir Telecom, which specializes in selling mobile phones and accessories, officially launched its smartphones under the Energizer brand in Romania on Wednesday, February 21.

The group has been producing accessories under the Energizer brand since 2010 and smartphones under this brand since 2017.

Romania is the first European market where the French group launched the Energizer smartphones. The devices’ main features include high battery capacity, of up to 5,000 mAh, and resistant cases.

The Energizer smartphones are available in the Flanco, eMAG, Cel.ro, Elefant.ro, PCGarage.ro, Auchan and Bayern Mobile Solution stores, at prices up to RON 2,050 (EUR 440) for the flagship model. They are also available in Avenir Telecom’s Internity stores, together with mobile subscriptions provided by Telekom Romania.

