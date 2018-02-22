High risk of avalanche warning issued for Romania’s Ceahlau massif

The Neamt Mountain Rescue Service warned that the risk of avalanches in the Ceahlau massif is high at the moment, of 5 on a 1-to-5 scale. The snow has reached over 80 centimeters in the massif and over the coming weekend the temperatures in the Neamt mountain area are expected to drop to -34 degrees Celsius.

The Ceahlau massif is part of the Bistrita Mountains range of the Eastern Carpathians division, in the Moldavia region of the country.

“Both on the eastern and the western side, the last few days saw several avalanches produced by the breaking of cornices in Ocolasul Mare [peak]. Even if their size is not spectacular, this type of avalanche, which follows narrow descending corridors, of the sewer or canyon type, and which end up breaking in the woods, are the most destructive and entail almost zero chances of survival,” the service said, quoted by Mediafax.

The mountain rescuers advise people to avoid any trips at dusk or during the night, especially that temperatures in the Neamt mountain area will be very low.

In high areas, especially during the nights of Saturday and Sunday, the wind is expected to reach speeds of 40 km per hour, which will generate a wind-chill (the temperature perceived by the body) of -34 degrees.

The rescuers also advised climbers to bring a change of clothes, protective gloves and glasses, and warm tea. “Do not undertake tracks with long wind exposure and do not stop in wind corridors,” they advised.

