Romanian transport minister: Authorities shouldn’t be blamed for lack of highways

The Romanian authorities shouldn’t be blamed for the lack of highways in Romania, transport minister Lucian Sova said on Monday, March 26.

He added that the delays in finalizing the big infrastructure projects have been caused by long execution deadlines and frequent appeals submitted in public procurement procedures, local Mediafax reported.

The transport minister also said the Government would reorganize the state highways company and create a state construction enterprise that would take over the infrastructure sites that have been abandoned for various reasons.

“Maybe this way we can reduce the time lost where projects are not successful,” Sova said.

The national road infrastructure management company CNAIR will surely finalize 60 kilometers of highways this year, according to the company’s manager Stefan Ionita. Last year, some 24 kilometers of highways were officially finalized.

