photoAustralian tourist caught with 3 kg of cocaine at Bucharest airport

Romanian police officers found about 3 kilograms of cocaine in the luggage of an Australian tourist who landed at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest.

The 47-year old woman was coming from Lisbon and Romania was her final destination which is why the police believe that the drugs were going to be sold in the country. The drugs were wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in ten gift boxes inside a pink trolley suitcase that the woman was carrying.

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism – DIICOT took over the case.

(photos: Diicot.ro)