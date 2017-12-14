French retailer Auchan, which runs several hypermarkets across Romania, has opened its first supermarkets in the country, under the MyAuchan brand.

The new stores were opened in the spaces of former OK supermarkets, as Auchan Retail Romanian recently acquired the OK network in Romania.

Two of the new supermarkets, namely MyAuchan Rosetti and MyAuchan Otopeni 16 were opened on Wednesday, December 13, while the third one was opened the next day under the name MyAuchan Otopeni 244. The stores cover between 150 and 500 sqm.

The Rosetti and Otopeni 244 stores are opened 24/7 while the MyAuchan Otopeni 16 supermarket is open daily from 06:00 to 24:00.

The French retailer will continue its expansion process. It announced the opening of a larger supermarket in the Bucur-Obor commercial complex in Bucharest.

Auchan Retail Romania has 33 hypermarkets and 11 MyAuchan stores in its portfolio, and some 10,000 employees. Its turnover amounted to over EUR 1.2 billion in 2016.

Irina Marica, [email protected]