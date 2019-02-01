French retailer buys part of Romanian insolvent industrial platform

Ceetrus Romania, the real estate division of French group Auchan, won the tender for the Mociur industrial platform, which was put up for sale by local industrial company UCM Resita, currently under insolvency.

The auction took place on January 28 and Ceetrus was the only bidder to buy the tender book, UCM Resita announced in a report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The starting price for the asset was EUR 2.84 million.

The Mociur platform, the former foundry platform, has an area of 22.7 hectares and is not used by UCM Resita for its core activity. According to Economica.net, the transfer of the asset to Ceetrus will take place on March 1.

Ceetrus, formerly Immochan, has invested EUR 300 million in Romania. The company’s largest project at the local level is the one in Brasov, where the land of the former Tractorul tractor factory was turned into an urban pole with a mall, offices and apartments.

