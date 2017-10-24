Five-star Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest hotel has new director of operations

The five-star Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest has appointed Georg Pucker as director of operations. Pucker has an experience of 15 years in hospitality.

In his former role of operations manager at Hilton Cologne, Georg Pucker was responsible for overseeing all operational departments including Food & Beverage, with the hotel’s restaurants, banqueting, kitchen and stewarding, Front Office, Guest Relations, Housekeeping and Engineering, according to a press release from Athenee Palace Hilton.

Before Hilton Cologne, Pucker spent three years at Hilton Dusseldorf, as Food & Beverage Service manager. He also held positions with Hilton Munich Park and other properties in Frankfurt and Munich, Germany.

Pucker received his education degrees from Secondary School Volksschule of Munich, and has also completed leadership and food safety management courses organized by Cornell University and Hilton.

Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest has 272 guestrooms and suites, 13 fully-renovated meeting rooms, a Health Club with pool, and fine dining in its two restaurants, terrace and bar.

Irina Marica, [email protected]