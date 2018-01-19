Romania’s Astra Film Festival returns with new edition this fall

Astra Film Festival, one of the most important documentary film festivals in Europe, will return with a new edition this fall.

The event will be organized in Sibiu from October 15 to October 21, promising an impressive collection of non-fiction films, screenings, and special events.

Moreover, the festival will be organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania this year.

“We enjoy the attention that the President of Romania, His Excellency Klaus Iohannis, gives to the Astra Film festival, a festival that over the course of a quarter of century has highlighted the transformative power of the act of creation and culture through the flow of documentary films and the directors who came to Sibiu to meet a large audience,” said Dumitru Budrala, director of Astra Film.

The 2015 edition of Astra Film Festival was also organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. More information on the 2018 edition of the event can be found here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Astra Film Festival on Facebook)