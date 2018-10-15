Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, guest at film festival in Bucharest

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, one of the few filmmakers to be awarded the Oscar for the Best Foreign Language film twice, will be present in Bucharest at the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival.

The festival takes place between October 19 and October 28 in the capital and several cities in the country.

Farhadi will attend the festival screening of his latest film Todos lo saben (Everybody Knows). The film, starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin, opened this year’s Cannes film festival. Farhadi will attend a Q&A session after the screening, scheduled for the opening of the festival. He will also deliver a masterclass the following day, after the screening of his 2011 film A Separation.

At the same time, Lee Chang-dong, the director of Burning, a contender for this year’s Palme d’Or, will talk to the local public over Skype.

This year’s edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest has Mexican director Carlos Reygadas as a special guest and will feature a retrospective of his work. Besides Bucharest, Reygadas will attend the Les Films de Cannes editions in Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iaşi.

Other filmmakers who will meet the Bucharest public include French novelist, director and actor Guillaume Nicloux, Hungarian director Zsófia Szilágyi, French filmmaker Jean-Bernard Marlin and Romanian-born director Marta Bergman.

The festival will also feature the first public screening of the first episode Hackerville, a TV series produced for HBO Europe by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, the founder of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, News.ro reported.

Another premiere at the festival is the screening of the first 3D Romanian film, directed by Bogdan Mustaţă.

Overall, the festival will screen a host of films that were awarded or presented in the competition of the Cannes film festival, as well as winners of other European film festivals, such as the Berlinale or the Venice Film Festival.

The festival takes place in Bucharest and in Timişoara, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Braşov, Oradea and Suceava. The program is available here.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: Georges Biard/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]