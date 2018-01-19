Scottish-based company opens Bucharest customer contact center

Ascensos, a Scottish-based contact center management specialist, has opened a customer contact center in Bucharest.

This is Ascensos’ sixth location, alongside three contact centers in Scotland, one on the Isle of Wight, and operations in Boxtel, in the Netherlands.

Ascensos first established its operations in Bucharest in 2016, after the acquisition of the Dutch business HECC, which had a staff of 70 people across its sites in Boxtel and in Bucharest.

The Bucharest center is located in the Frunzei building in central Bucharest. It represents an initial investment of over GBP 500,000, the company said.

The Bucharest facility already has a workforce of 100 and the company plans to create a total of 200 jobs as it continues to grow. The company employs up to 1,600 people internationally.

The specialist contact center business manages bespoke and specialized multi-channel customer contact solutions, including social media customer engagement and insights for a range of blue chip retailers.

“As an international business we have invested further in Bucharest as it provides a high caliber workforce, strengthens our multi-lingual capabilities and continues to expand our operations beyond the UK as we grow and scale,” Dermot Jenkinson, executive chairman of Ascensos, said.

“It is fantastic to be able to show this commitment to Bucharest and to our team in the city. Through this investment, we plan to grow our presence in Romania and the range of skills we can offer our clients,” Hans Jansen, managing director of Ascensos’s continental European operations, said.

Photo (left to right): Hans Jansen, European MD of Ascensos; John Devlin, CEO of Ascensos, and Dermot Jenkinson, executive chairman of Ascensos.

