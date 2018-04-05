Romanian training group Ascendis reaches EUR 7.3 mln sales

Ascendis, the biggest training and organizational development consultancy services provider in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 7.26 million in 2017.

The company recorded a higher than expected growth rate last year as it diversified its service portfolio, according to general manager Andrei Gosu.

The training and teambuilding programs for corporate employees brought the company 16% higher revenues in 2017. This business line represented 70% of the group’s total revenues, namely EUR 5.16 million.

Foreign language courses also brought 13% higher revenues last year, namely EUR 1.1 million. The company also offers well-being and digital marketing services.

“In 2017, we worked with over 500 clients and had trainings with 16,600 people. Moreover, 19,800 people participated in the 355 corporate events organized by Ascendis,” Gosu said.

Ascendis currently has a team of 100, 70 of whom are consultants. This year, the company aims to increase its business by 10% and invest in micro-learning and coaching, while also expanding to Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia.

[email protected]