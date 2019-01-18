Romania’s ARTmania Festival voted the best small festival in Europe

Local ARTmania Festival, organized every year in Sibiu, won the Best Small Festival title at the European Festival Awards 2018.

It’s the first time when a festival in Romania wins this award, according to local Agerpres. Back in 2015, Romania’s biggest electronic music festival Untold won the Best Major Festival award.

The Best Small Festival category is dedicated to festivals with a daily capacity lower than 10,000. Other events shortlisted for this category in 2018 were LB27 Reggae Camp, Metal Hammer Paradise, Mladí Ladí Jazz, OUT.FEST, PULS Festival, Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice, Telekom Electronic Beats Festival, Wacken Winter Nights, and Ypsigrock Festival.

This year’s edition of ARTmania will take place in Sibiu on July 26-27, and seven rock bands have been confirmed so far in the lineup.

