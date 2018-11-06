13 °C
Art exhibitions in Bucharest mark 1918 Union

by Ro Insider
The National Contemporary Art Salon (SNAC) – Centennial 2018 opens November 7 at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest.

The event is meant to mark the 100-year anniversary of the 1918 Union through a series of exhibitions showcasing artists working across all genres.

In addition to MNAR (pictured), exhibitions will open at Orizont Gallery (November 12), National Library of Romania (November 13), Galateca Gallery (November 14), Contemporary Art Museum (MNAC) (October 15), and Simeza Gallery (November 15).

Each exhibition explores distinct genres, from painting and sculpture to multimedia art or graphic arts.

