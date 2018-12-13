Romanian software producer completes third acquisition this year

Romanian group AROBS Transilvania Software, based in Cluj-Napoca, one of the largest players in the local IT solutions market, bought Skyshield from Hungary, the company announced.

This is AROBS’ third acquisition this year, after it took over CoSo (Netherlands) and SAS (Romania).

The acquisitions are part of the group’s growth and expansion strategy with the aim of consolidating its operations both locally and in Hungary and Moldova, local Ziarul Financiar reported. AROBS aims to become one of the biggest players on the market of car monitoring services in Central and Southeast Europe.

“We are in a consolidation stage and we buy small players from the Romanian, Hungarian and Moldovan markets. We have a budget of RON 3 million for purchases, which might continue in 2019. Currently, we are in talks for three other acquisitions, and if they materialize, they will be closed early next year,” said Voicu Oprean, the founder and CEO of AROBS Transilvania Software.

(photo source: Facebook / AROBS)