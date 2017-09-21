ArcelorMittal Galati invests EUR 15 million in new production line

Steel producer ArcelorMittal Galati, the largest steel mill in Romania, will invest EUR 15 million in a new production line.

This will produce over 90,000 tons of steel rolls per year and cover more than half of the demand on the local market, which is estimated at some 150,000 tons per year. They will be used to make metal roofs, drainage systems or panels. Most metallic roof tile manufacturers in Romania currently use import steel.

ArcelotMittal currently has 5,975 employees and has been running on a loss for years. By comparison, the producer had 27,600 employees before privatization.

ArcelorMittal, one of the biggest integrated steel producers in the world, bought the Galati plant from the Romanian state in 2001. Since then, ArcelorMittal has invested in modernizing some production facilities in Galati but also close some production lines and laid off people.

The group has four production units in Romania, in Galati, Roman, Iasi, and Hunedoara.

ArcelorMittal will continue to invest in steel production in Galati

[email protected]