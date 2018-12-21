-2 °C
Bucharest
Dec 21, 14:30

Arad municipality earmarks EUR 43 mln for new trams

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Arad City Hall on December 18 launched the tender for the purchase of 10 new trams estimated to cost RON 73 million (EUR 15.7 mln) plus VAT, with the option to extend the contract by another 18 trams within the four-year term of the contract.

In case the option is exercised, the value of the acquisition increases to RON 202 million (EUR 43 million), local Economica.net reported.

The acquisition of trams in Arad will be financed with EU funds. The deadline for submitting bids is February 7, 2019, to be reviewed by August 7, 2019. The award criterion will be the best value for money, the technical component having a weight of 20% and the financial one of 80%.

Timisoara City Hall also launched this autumn an auction to buy 16 new articulated trams with a budget of EUR 2.5 million per piece, but the procedure was cancelled because no offer was made.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.