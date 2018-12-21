Arad municipality earmarks EUR 43 mln for new trams

Arad City Hall on December 18 launched the tender for the purchase of 10 new trams estimated to cost RON 73 million (EUR 15.7 mln) plus VAT, with the option to extend the contract by another 18 trams within the four-year term of the contract.

In case the option is exercised, the value of the acquisition increases to RON 202 million (EUR 43 million), local Economica.net reported.

The acquisition of trams in Arad will be financed with EU funds. The deadline for submitting bids is February 7, 2019, to be reviewed by August 7, 2019. The award criterion will be the best value for money, the technical component having a weight of 20% and the financial one of 80%.

Timisoara City Hall also launched this autumn an auction to buy 16 new articulated trams with a budget of EUR 2.5 million per piece, but the procedure was cancelled because no offer was made.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)