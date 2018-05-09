Local building materials retailer opens new store in Bucharest

Arabesque, one of the biggest distributors of building materials and home decorations on the local market, will open a new store in Bucharest under the MatHaus brand.

The opening is part of a EUR 10 million investment program, which also includes the remodeling of Arabesque stores in Galati, Constanta, Craiova, Pitesti and Oradea, which will also be reopened under the MatHaus brand.

Arabesque, owned by the local Rapotan family, owns a network of 38 stores in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

