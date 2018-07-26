AR art gallery opens at Globalworth Tower in Bucharest

Globalworth Tower, in northern Bucharest, will host for three weeks the country’s first gallery of augmented art with video mapping animations.

It will be open between July 31 and August 24 as part of the Art & Tech District, an initiative developed by Globalworth in a partnership with One Night Gallery. The project aims to promote the young generation of Romanian artists and get the community in the Barbu Văcărescu area involved.

The gallery will show works by young Romanian artist Victor Fota. The paintings are part of the Human Extension and Entropy series, with which the artist is exploring the relationship between man and technology.

The opening takes place on July 31, with the first part of the Human Extension series, hosted in the reception area of Globalworth Tower, at 201 Barbu Văcărescu, until August 7. Between August 8 and August 17, visitors can discover the second part of the works in the same collection. Afterwards, between August 18 and August 24, the works in the Entropy series will go on display.

Victor Fota lives and works in Bucharest. He experiments with oil paintings which illustrate concepts and phenomena described by the scientific methods, combined with personal introspection. For his paintings he uses a clean technique which resembles the old Flemish method of rigid forms and successive glazes of paint.

The exhibition is augmented through the Artivive app, and the animations were made by the video mapping studio Aural Eye.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments is the biggest owner of office space in Romania. It recently started working on the third building of its Globalworth Campus office project in northern Bucharest. Globalworth Campus is made of three buildings with a total leasable area of 92,000 sqm.

