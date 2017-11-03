14.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 03, 19:01

Local transport company leases 10,000 sqm in Cluj

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local transport and distribution firm Aquila Part Prod Com has leased a warehouse and an office space of 10,000 sqm in a project developed by a local company in Apahida, near to Cluj-Napoca.

The construction is “built-to-suit”, with the technical specifications developed during the negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered the deal.

Aquila was established in 1994. It is active in transport, logistics, and distribution. The company is owned by local investors Alin Dociu and Catalin Vasile, and has a yearly turnover of EUR 150 million.

In March, Aquila bought a warehouse located in Ploiesti from the British investment fund First Property Group.

[email protected]

(photo source: Aquila.ro)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list