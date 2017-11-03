Local transport company leases 10,000 sqm in Cluj

Local transport and distribution firm Aquila Part Prod Com has leased a warehouse and an office space of 10,000 sqm in a project developed by a local company in Apahida, near to Cluj-Napoca.

The construction is “built-to-suit”, with the technical specifications developed during the negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered the deal.

Aquila was established in 1994. It is active in transport, logistics, and distribution. The company is owned by local investors Alin Dociu and Catalin Vasile, and has a yearly turnover of EUR 150 million.

In March, Aquila bought a warehouse located in Ploiesti from the British investment fund First Property Group.

[email protected]

(photo source: Aquila.ro)