Mayor wants to build EUR 15 mln aqua park in Timisoara

Timisoara could have an aqua park until 2020, with an investment of about EUR 15 million, the city’s mayor Nicolae Robu announced on Friday.

The park will be located on a ten-hectare plot and will be built with money from the local budget. It will be the largest aqua park in the region, said Robu.

The authorities will soon start the feasibility study for the construction of the water park, the mayor added.

“If the auction goes well, it could be ready in 2019. We are also considering a bank loan. I don’t have an estimate of how much it costs, we are thinking about EUR 10-15 million,” said Robu, reports local News.ro.

In February this year, prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) charged Nicolae Robu with abuse of office in repeated form in a case related to the illegal sale of almost 1,000 nationalized houses in downtown Timisoara. The damage in this case is estimated at EUR 40 million, according to DNA.

