New app helps users discover work of Romanian national poet Mihai Eminescu

A new app featuring the entire work of Romanian national poet Mihai Eminescu is to be launched today, January 15, by the Romanian Academy.

The launch was set for today as January 15, 2019 marks the Culture Day in Romania, as well as 169 years since Eminescu was born.

The app Mihai Eminescu, intreaga opera (Mihai Eminescu, the entire work) will be available for download both in the App Store and Google Play for free, local Mediafax reported.

A team of scientists, members of the Romanian Academy and programmers worked for two years to develop this app, which, according to the initiators, aims to bring young people closer to the “full man of Romanian culture” through modern communication techniques. Specialists can also use this app to discover Eminescu’s work, as it provides them with a rich bio-bibliographic tool.

Mihai Eminescu, born on January 15, 1850 in the village of Ipotesti, near Botosani, in North-Eastern Romania, is considered to be Romania’s greatest poet. He was also a novelist and an important journalist of his time. To honor his memory, Romania celebrates the national culture day on January 15.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)